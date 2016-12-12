Police: Robber forces Little Rock store workers to unplug cameras, lock themselves in bathroom

An armed robber forced two employees of a Little Rock discount store to unplug security cameras and then lock themselves in a bathroom Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a Dollar General at 4748 Springer Blvd. shortly after 9 p.m. and spoke with two employees who said a man wielding a handgun came into the store and told them to lock the doors, according to a Little Rock police report.

The gunman demanded money, the employees said, and they handed him an estimated $2,100 in cash before he took them into the manager's office to unplug cords hooked up to security cameras. Then, the assailant told the employees to lock themselves in a bathroom before fleeing the scene, they told police.

The robber was described on the report as a black man between 21 and 25 years old who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Police said they searched the area but could not find him. No suspect was named on the report.