Senate to investigate reports of Russia hacking, GOP leader says
By The Associated Press v
This article was published today at 10:29 a.m.
NEW YORK — The top Senate Republican said Monday that Congress will investigate a CIA assessment that Russia interfered in the November election on behalf of Donald Trump, an intelligence conclusion that the incoming commander in chief has called "ridiculous."
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that an inquiry would be conducted by the Senate intelligence panel. Two key Senate Republicans — John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a leading Trump critic — have joined with two Democrats in seeking a bipartisan investigation into the Kremlin's activities during the election.
"Obviously any foreign breach of our cybersecurity measures is disturbing, and I strongly condemn any such efforts," McConnell said.
Unlike Trump, who has expressed admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, McConnell said flatly, "The Russians are not our friends."
The CIA recently concluded with "high confidence" that Russia sought to influence the U.S. election on behalf of Trump.
Trump said Sunday the recent CIA assertion that Russian hacking had sought to help his candidacy was "ridiculous," and he praised ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who has emerged as the leading contender to lead the State Department.
Russia expects to figure prominently at the start of a week in which Trump is expected to name more members of his Cabinet, which also has vacancies in the departments of Energy, Agriculture and Veterans Affairs.
Trump's transition team announced Monday that his choice to head the Department of Homeland Security is, as expected, Gen. John Kelly. Kelly is a former commander of U.S. Southern Command with "unique insight into some of the challenges the United States faces at its southern border," the announcement said.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
BirdDogsRock says... December 12, 2016 at 11:28 a.m.
The CIA may have figured out the "quid" for Trump ... Russian help to get elected. Now it seems we all get to sit back to see what the "quo" will be that Russia gets for their services. Are we now seeing what it means for the US electoral map to be so red? Does this explain Trump's red ball cap, too? Where is Joe McCarthy when we need him?
( permalink | suggest removal )
PopulistMom says... December 12, 2016 at 12:01 p.m.
BirdDogs,
This is the beginning of the Republicans starting to tear Trump apart--piece by piece. It will be an interesting four years--if he lasts that long. The only people who hate Trump more than the Democrats are the Republicans. Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio...they all just can't wait to taste his blood. The Democrats will want to keep him in there..unless he goes nuts and starts wars.
( permalink | suggest removal )
cliffcarson says... December 12, 2016 at 1:21 p.m.
PopulistMom
You are wrong about who hates Trump the most. It is not the Democrats , and it is not the Republicans, it is the Corrupt collection of War Mongers and those who profit along with the interventions that Trump has promised to stop. They don't want their profit stream to be closed.
Notice one of that good bunch calling for his investigation is none other than that virtuous John McCain, one of the Keating five who bilked common people like you and me out of their life savings amounting to Billions of dollars, divorced his sick wife to marry a woman from an extremely wealthy family , a woman who ran a charity, and she was stealing from the Charity to fund her own drug problem. And when McCain's sister needed help he turned his back on her. Yeah that's just one of those nice losers calling for the President Elect Trump, who called for ending the corruption in Washington.
That's why I, an Independent, voted for him. Why don't you sore losers change course and see if we can help him make America Great Again?
( permalink | suggest removal )
