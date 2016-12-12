Syrian military says rebels driven from 98 percent of Aleppo

BEIRUT — Syria's military said Monday that it has regained control of 98 percent of eastern Aleppo as government forces close in the last remaining sliver of a rebel enclave packed with fighters as well as tens of thousands of civilians.

A medical administrator said he and the staff of the last remaining clinic in rebel-held districts were huddled in a shelter as Syrian government forces pushed in. "Those killed and wounded are left on the streets," Mohammed Abu Rajab said.

Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops and allied militias are on the verge of victory in Aleppo, the country's largest city and onetime commercial capital, which has been divided since 2012.

A Syrian rebel spokesman in contact with fighters in the city called the collapse "terrifying." Bassam Haj Mustafa, a senior member of the Nour el-Din el-Zinki group, said "they are doing their best to defend what is left."

A U.S. official said Russia, a key ally of Assad, has refused an American proposal for a temporary halt to the fighting to allow the safe departure of those remaining in rebel-held areas. The proposal came during weekend talks in Geneva between U.S. and Russian experts that had been billed as an 11th-hour attempt to ease Aleppo's endgame. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

Osama Abo Zayd, a legal adviser to the Free Syrian Army rebel coalition, said some fighters had agreed to evacuate but that the Russians had demanded that all militants surrender, something he said was impossible.

"This pushes us to fight to the last breath despite what we have to face," he said.