Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 12, 2016, 7:31 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Teen killed after car runs off I-30, strikes tree

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 6:36 a.m.

A 19-year-old driver was killed after his car veered off Interstate 30 in central Arkansas and struck a tree Sunday morning, authorities said.

Williams Gregory Eakins of Nevada, Texas, was driving a 2015 Mazda 3 east on Interstate 30 near Benton around 10:30 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The car traveled off the roadway, then spun and struck a large tree on the driver's side, police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

No one else was reported injured, and conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the wreck.

Authorities said Eakins' death is the 508th on Arkansas roads so far this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Teen killed after car runs off I-30, strikes tree

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online