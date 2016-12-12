Teen killed after car runs off I-30, strikes tree

A 19-year-old driver was killed after his car veered off Interstate 30 in central Arkansas and struck a tree Sunday morning, authorities said.

Williams Gregory Eakins of Nevada, Texas, was driving a 2015 Mazda 3 east on Interstate 30 near Benton around 10:30 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The car traveled off the roadway, then spun and struck a large tree on the driver's side, police said.

No one else was reported injured, and conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the wreck.

Authorities said Eakins' death is the 508th on Arkansas roads so far this year.