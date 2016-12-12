Home / Latest News /
Terminally ill 5-year-old boy dies in Santa's arms
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:22 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee Santa Claus says a terminally ill 5-year-old boy died in his arms after he gave the child a present in the hospital.
The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported that Eric Schmitt-Matzen, who does about 80 events a year as Santa, was asked a few weeks ago to visit the dying boy.
Schmitt-Matzen said he gave the child a toy. He said the boy gave him a big hug, asked "Santa, can you help me?" and died in his arms.
Schmitt-Matzen said it took him days to recover, but he's continuing to play Santa.
The News-Sentinel report didn't include details on the boy or the hospital. Schmitt-Matzen didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.
