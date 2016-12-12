Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 12, 2016

PHOTOS: One injured in three-vehicle collision in downtown Little Rock

By Emma Pettit

A multiple vehicle crash injured a woman driving a rep Jeep Tacoma in downtown Little Rock on Monday.

A multiple vehicle crash injured a woman in downtown Little Rock on Monday morning.

A Jeep rolled over before landing right-side-up in a collision in downtown Little Rock Monday morning.

A collision in downtown Little Rock on Monday morning caused a Jeep to roll over, injuring the driver, officials on scene said.

The driver of a dark silver Honda Accord said she was traveling west on Eighth Street when she approached an intersection with Center Street around 9 a.m. She said she entered the intersection and her vehicle collided with a red Jeep Tacoma that was heading north on Center Street. The Jeep rolled over once before landing right-side-up.

A black SUV driving behind the Jeep was also damaged in the collision.

The driver of the Jeep was being treated in an ambulance at the scene around 9:30 a.m., said an EMT at the scene. The extent of her injuries was not clear.

The wreck blocked the intersection for more than an hour Monday morning.

