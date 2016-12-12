Trump defends handoff of firm

NEW YORK -- President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview Sunday that his executives would run his business empire alongside his children, pushing back against criticism that his vast real estate holdings would pose a conflict of interest for him in the White House.

Meanwhile, people familiar with Trump's selection process said he had narrowed his search for energy secretary to four people, with former Texas Gov. Rick Perry the leading candidate.

Trump has said he will give up day-to-day control of his business but has not yet offered details of how he intends to separate himself. He plans to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the future of his company.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Trump said he would not be "doing deals at all."

"My executives will run it with my children. It's a big company, it's a great company. But I'm going to have nothing to do with management," Trump said. He also noted that when he ran for president, "everybody knew that I was a very big owner of real estate all over the world."

But in a sign of how Trump continues to play a role with his company while he fills out his Cabinet, the incoming president said he had turned down "seven deals with one big player, great player, last week because I thought it could be perceived as a conflict of interest."

Since Trump's victory last month, government ethics lawyers have pressured him to sell his assets and put the money in a blind trust overseen by an independent manager who's not related to him. They contend that approach is the only way to avoid conflicts between his sprawling business, with holdings of roughly 500 companies in more than a dozen countries, and his work as president.

Trump owns golf clubs, office towers and properties in several countries and has struck licensing deals for the use of his name on hotels and other buildings around the world. One of Trump's lenders, Deutsche Bank, is in settlement talks with the Justice Department over its role in the mortgage blowup that sparked the 2008 financial crisis.

Presidents are not required to set up blind trusts. Although federal ethics rules place strict limits on most government employees and elected officials, the rules do not apply to the president.

Trump, in the interview, gave no indication that he was considering taking steps to sell assets or create a blind trust. The Trump Organization has said previously that the incoming president intends to transfer control of the company to his three adult children.

Asked about his children's roles, Trump said: "It's totally different. They're not president."

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly assailed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's ties to foreign governments and corporations that had donated money to her family's charity, the Clinton Foundation, and asserted that it had created a conflict of interest.

Energy-post contenders

Trump met with Perry and another potential energy secretary pick, Ray Washburne, a Dallas investor and former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, while attending the Army-Navy football game in Baltimore on Saturday.

It was at least the second time he had spoken to the two men about potential roles in the new administration. Trump met with another top contender -- Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. -- in Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 2, and he plans to meet with the fourth, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

If Trump picks any of the four, he will break with recent tradition of putting scientists at the top of the Energy Department. Among other things, the agency is responsible for policies on the safe handling of nuclear material.

Jay Martin Cohen, a retired rear admiral of the U.S. Navy, is said to be Trump's choice for undersecretary for nuclear security, the people familiar with the selection process said.

Two scientists have run the Energy Department during President Barack Obama's administration: Ernest Moniz, the current energy secretary, is a nuclear physicist who previously led an energy initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His predecessor was Steven Chu, a Nobel laureate who directed the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California and was a professor of physics and molecular and cellular biology.

Perry drew attention in 2011 after a Republican presidential primary debate in which he forgot that the Energy Department was one of the three federal government agencies he wanted to eliminate. The other two were the Commerce and Education departments.

Texas' longest-serving governor was indicted in 2014 for abuse of power and coercion after threatening to veto funds for a Travis County office that investigates corruption unless the district attorney, who had pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, resigned.

Perry serves on the board of Energy Transfer Partners LP, the company whose pipeline project has drawn opposition in North Dakota and has become a rallying cry for environmentalists. Although the Obama administration has stalled the project, Trump has said federal approvals for energy infrastructure need to come quicker.

Trump has promised to unleash domestic oil, gas and coal production, largely by rescinding "job-killing" rules and environmental regulations. But he hasn't detailed specific plans for the Energy Department and its nuclear-heavy policy portfolio.

Heitkamp, 61, sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee and also has been discussed for the post of agriculture secretary. A person familiar with the transition process said Trump and his advisers had been impressed with the first-term senator during her interview at Trump Tower this month.

Manchin, 69, comes from a coal-producing state, but the Energy Department plays a limited role in the use of coal. The biggest intersection in recent years has come through programs meant to accelerate the technology that promises to "clean up" coal, by paring the air pollution that comes from burning it for power.

Regarding climate change, Trump, speaking on Fox News, said "nobody really knows" whether it is real and that he is "studying" whether the United States should withdraw from the climate agreement struck in Paris a year ago.

Trump said he's "very open-minded" on whether climate change is underway but has serious concerns about how Obama's efforts to cut carbon emissions have undercut America's global competitiveness.

"I'm still open-minded. Nobody really knows," Trump said. "Look, I'm somebody that gets it, and nobody really knows. It's not something that's so hard and fast. I do know this: Other countries are eating our lunch."

There is a broad scientific consensus that human activity -- including the burning of fossil fuels for transportation, heating and industrial manufacturing -- is driving recent climate change. In its most recent report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that it is "extremely likely" that, since the 1950s, humans and their greenhouse-gas emissions have been the "dominant cause" of the planet's warming trend. The 10 hottest years on record have all been since 1998, and 2016 is expected to be the hottest year since formal record-keeping began in 1880.

One China policy

Trump, defending his recent phone call with Taiwan's president, asserted in the same Fox News Sunday interview that the United States was not bound by the One China policy, the 44-year diplomatic understanding that underpins the U.S.' relationship with its biggest rival.

Trump said he understood the U.S. principle of a single China that includes Taiwan, but declared, "I don't know why we have to be bound by a One China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade."

"I mean, look," he continued, "we're being hurt very badly by China with devaluation; with taxing us heavy at the borders when we don't tax them; with building a massive fortress in the middle of the South China Sea, which they shouldn't be doing; and frankly, with not helping us at all with North Korea."

Trump is not the first incoming Republican president to question the One China policy, but his suggestion that it could be used to correct Chinese behavior sets him apart, several Asia experts said. While Trump has been praised by some Republicans for taking a new look at China policy, his stance could risk a backlash by Beijing, the analysts said.

Not since 1972, when President Richard Nixon and Mao Zedong enshrined the One China principle in the Shanghai Communique, has a U.S. president or president-elect so publicly and explicitly questioned the agreement, which resulted in the United States' ending its diplomatic recognition of Taiwan in 1979.

The Chinese government issued no immediate response to Trump's remarks. But the comments rekindled a debate that began earlier this month after he took a congratulatory phone call from President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan.

At first, Trump played down the implications of the call, saying he was just being polite. Later, his aides said he was well aware of the diplomatic repercussions of speaking to Taiwan's leader. Lobbyists for Taiwan, including the law firm of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, spent months laying the groundwork for the call.

Some Republican foreign policy experts -- including John Bolton, who is believed to be a front-runner for the post of deputy secretary of state -- have praised Trump for shaking up a decades-old diplomatic agreement.

But Trump's suggestion that the policy could be wielded as a chip in a broader negotiation with China has implications not just for Washington's relationship with Beijing, several experts on Asia said, but also for the United States' support for Taiwan.

"By putting One China up for grabs, Trump will suck all the oxygen out of the U.S.-China relationship, and it risks eventually trading away U.S. support for Taiwan for another U.S. interest," said Evan Medeiros, a former senior director for Asia at the National Security Council.

An editorial Monday in The Global Times, a Chinese state-run tabloid, said Trump was "like a child in his ignorance of foreign policy."

"The One China policy cannot be bought and sold," the editorial said. "Trump, it seems, only understands business and believes that everything has a price."

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Thomas of The Associated Press; by Jennifer Jacobs and Jennifer A. Dlouhy of Bloomberg News; by Mark Landler of The New York Times; and by Juliet Eilperin of The Washington Post.

