The Nation in Brief

Reno memorialized by ex-boss Clinton

MIAMI — Former Attorney General Janet Reno never took the easy way out when making the tougher decision was the right thing to do, ex-President Bill Clinton said at a memorial service Sunday.

Clinton, who appointed Reno in 1993, told several hundred friends, family members and colleagues that she didn’t believe in political expediency or cutting corners.

“I don’t believe Janet Reno ever cut a corner in her life. Not as a prosecutor and not as a person,” Clinton said.

The service was held at a Miami-Dade College campus not far from the Reno family home, where Reno died Nov. 7 at age 78 from complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Current U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Reno was a trailblazer for women and minority-group lawyers. “She made us feel valued. She made us feel that we could do anything. And that was her gift,” Lynch said.

Fight near mosque leaves 1 stabbed

LOS ANGELES — A 29-year old Simi Valley man was arrested and booked on suspicion of committing a hate crime after, authorities said, he stabbed an apparent worshipper near a mosque.

About 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police in Simi Valley, northwest of Los Angeles in Ventura County, received multiple reports about people fighting in a shopping center’s parking lot, Sgt. Adam Darough said. The shopping center is “adjacent” to a mosque, Darough said.

“During their investigation, [officers] discovered a suspect had confronted a worshipper from the mosque, and after a verbal altercation, they began to fight,” Darough said. “During the fight, [the suspect] stabbed the victim.”

Police found the suspect, John Matteson, nearby, Darough said. Matteson was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of a hate crime, Darough said.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the victim, but said he was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

FBI warned Illinois GOP of email hack

CHICAGO — The FBI told the Illinois Republican Party months before the presidential election that its email accounts may have been hacked, and party officials later found some of its emails on a website reportedly tied to Russia’s military intelligence agency, the state GOP’s executive director said Sunday.

Nick Klitzing told the Chicago Tribune that the FBI raised questions with the state party in June about four inactive or rarely used accounts that may have been compromised dating back to 2015.

The FBI didn’t tell the state party that the possible hacking was part of a larger federal investigation into alleged Russian activity in the U.S. political system.

Klitzing said the Illinois GOP found 18 of its emails on DCLeaks.com, which has posted more than 200 emails involving Republican activists and state parties. According to a New York Times report, U.S. intelligence officials and private cybersecurity companies believe the site was created by a unit controlled by the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency.

