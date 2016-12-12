Westbrook misses triple-double

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook’s triple-double streak ended at seven games, but he finished the night with two things that meant more to him — a victory and his longlost shooting stroke.

Westbrook scored 23 of his 37 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Boston Celtics 99-96 on Sunday. He had 12 rebounds but only six assists, ending the NBA’s longest triple-double run since Michael Jordan had seven consecutive in 1989.

Westbrook hadn’t been satisfied. He shot just under 38 percent during the streak, and said after Friday’s loss to Houston that it bothered him. Against the Celtics, he made 14 of 26 shots and finally found his rhythm.

“Just taking shots I wanted to take, that was the most important part,” he said. “And playing from the block. That’s the most important part. I talked to my dad this morning, and he got on me about not using that to my advantage, and I definitely tried to do more of that tonight.”

Westbrook wasn’t worried about the streak ending.

“Honestly, I’m just happy we won tonight,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. As a player, I always try to look forward. Maybe at the end of the season, I can talk about it, but as of right now, my job is to move forward and get ready for Portland.”

Steven Adams scored 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting and Enes Kanter added 14 points for the Thunder, who have won seven of eight. Oklahoma City got away with making just 14 of 27 free throws.

Al Horford scored 19 points, and Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley each added 18 for the Celtics.

The Celtics controlled most of the first half and led 43-39 at halftime. Boston later led by 13 in the third quarter, but the Thunder whittled their deficit to four by the end of the period.

Westbrook made a driving layup with 30.6 seconds left to give the Thunder a 96-94 lead. Westbrook then won a jump ball with Bradley to start a fast break, and Jerami Grant finished it with a dunk that put Oklahoma City up 98-94 with 14.4 seconds to play.

Marcus Smart scored in close for Boston to make it 98-96. Westbrook made the first of two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to leave the door open, but Smart’s 3-pointer for the tie bounced away as time expired.

KNICKS 118, LAKERS 112

LOS ANGELES — Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick Rose scored 25 in his return from injury and the New York Knicks held off the Los Angeles Lakers for their sixth victory in seven games.

Brandon Jennings scored 15 of his season high-tying 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Knicks moved a season-best four games over .500 (14-10) with a dynamic effort in the final minutes, capped by Rose’s jumper with 19.4 seconds left.

Lou Williams scored 24 points in his latest big game off the bench for the sliding Lakers, who lost their sixth consecutive despite the return of D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young.

Luol Deng set season highs with five three-pointers and 22 points, but Los Angeles (10-16) hasn’t won in December.

WARRIORS 116,

TIMBERWOLVES 108

MINNEAPOLIS — Klay Thompson scored 30 points and the Golden State Warriors roared back to avoid their first set of consecutive regular-season losses since 2015 with a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Stephen Curry had 22 points and nine assists, and the Warriors extended their NBA-record streak to 111 regular-season games without losing two in a row. They trailed by 10 to start the fourth quarter, but opened the period with a 25-4 avalanche to turn the tide.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 18 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins scored 25 for the Timberwolves, who lost their fourth in a row.

PELICANS 120, SUNS 119, OT

PHOENIX — Tim Frazier got his first career triple-double and the New Orleans Pelicans rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns, snapping a five-game losing streak.

The victory came despite a 4-for-17 shooting performance by NBA scoring leader Anthony Davis. He finished with 14 points, 16 below his average, but grabbed 12 rebounds.

Eric Bledsoe scored 32 for the Suns.

76ERS 97, PISTONS 79

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Robert Covington had 16 points and Ersan Ilyasova scored 15, leading the Philadelphia 76ers past the Detroit Pistons. Jahlil Okafor finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and T.J. McConnell added 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers, who snapped a four-game losing streak against the Pistons and improved to 2-7 on the road this season.

