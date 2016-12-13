16 horses found dead in barn fire

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Firefighters say 16 horses were killed after a fire broke out in a barn north of Denver.

The fire reported just after 1 a.m. Tuesday near the city of Brighton.

Brighton Fire Rescue spokesman Natalie Ridderbos said the horses have various owners and that the barn appears to have been used as a boarding stable.

Firefighters don't know exactly what sparked the fire but don't believe it was intentionally set. They say it started in an area of the barn that contains a refrigerator and a light.

Another barn fire in the area killed eight horses in August. It was started by an overloaded extension cord.