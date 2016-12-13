Home / Latest News /
16 horses found dead in barn fire
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:12 p.m.
BRIGHTON, Colo. — Firefighters say 16 horses were killed after a fire broke out in a barn north of Denver.
The fire reported just after 1 a.m. Tuesday near the city of Brighton.
Brighton Fire Rescue spokesman Natalie Ridderbos said the horses have various owners and that the barn appears to have been used as a boarding stable.
Firefighters don't know exactly what sparked the fire but don't believe it was intentionally set. They say it started in an area of the barn that contains a refrigerator and a light.
Another barn fire in the area killed eight horses in August. It was started by an overloaded extension cord.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 16 horses found dead in barn fire
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.