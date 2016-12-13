2 central Arkansas students arrested after gun found at high school, police say

Two Maumelle High School students were arrested Monday after one of their mothers told police that her son had a gun, a spokesman said.

Lt. Dustin Ivey, a spokesman for Maumelle police, said Bralon Dunbar, 18, and Roy Perkins III, 18, were taken into custody after police found an unloaded gun in the trunk of Dunbar’s car.

Dunbar and Perkins robbed another Maumelle High School student of the gun, Ivey said. The victim’s parents found out about the robbery, and Dunbar’s mother told police that she suspected her son had the weapon.

"An incident yesterday at Maumelle High School resulted in the arrest of two students,” Pulaski County Special School District spokeswoman Deborah Roush said in a statement. “The students have been suspended from school and recommended for expulsion."

Both Dunbar and Perkins were charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to online jail records. Dunbar also faces second-degree forgery, carrying prohibited weapons and drug charges.

They were booked into the Pulaski County jail Monday night. Perkins is being held on $50,000 bail while Dunbar is being held without bail.