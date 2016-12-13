2 bodies found after Pulaski County mobile home fire

Firefighters found two people dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home in south Pulaski County Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities were called at around 4:53 p.m. to the residence at 3914 Jude Lane, south of Little Rock, for a report of a fire, said Lt. Cody Burk, a Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman. A person driving by the residence noticed the fire and called authorities, he said.

The sheriff's office did not identify the victims Monday.

Burk said Arch Street Volunteer Fire Department firefighters found the first body close to the front door of the home, and later located the second body while putting out hot spots inside the residence.

It took firefighters around 45 minutes to extinguish the fire, he said.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Sign up for free breaking news alerts + daily emails of the day's top headlines]

Neighbor Nancy Finney was sewing inside her house when she smelled something burning, she said.

She went out to her porch and saw the entire mobile home on fire, with flames shooting halfway up the tall trees near the structure, she said.

"It was flaming big time," she said, mentioning that it took firefighters quite a while to put out the fire.

Finney said a man in a wheelchair lived at the residence.

At 8:30 p.m., firefighters were still on scene, watering down the remains of the structure.

The sheriff's office is investigating the fire, Burk said.

Metro on 12/13/2016