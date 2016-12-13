Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 13, 2016, 10:29 a.m.

Arkansas man accused of using fake IDs, receipts to defraud businesses

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:34 a.m.

casey-lynn-moss-29-of-cabot

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Casey Lynn Moss, 29, of Cabot

An Arkansas man was arrested Monday after police say he had false identification cards, gift cards and receipts used to defraud local businesses in his possession.

Sherwood police officer John Murphy wrote in a report that he stopped Casey Lynn Moss, 29, of Cabot at the Indian Hills Shopping Center in North Little Rock around 6 p.m. because Moss matched the description of someone who had shoplifted from a Wal-Mart.

After searching Moss' pockets, Murphy found a debit card and license in another person's name, the report said. Then, after looking through his vehicle, the officer found another license and four more debit cards, 18 store gift cards and four bundles of receipts "used to defraud numerous central Arkansas merchants," he wrote.

Moss also had a box of syringes, a torch and a foil with burned drug residue inside his vehicle, Murphy wrote.

Moss faces charges of shoplifting, driving on a suspended license, three counts of drug paraphernalia possession, six counts of identity fraud and 18 counts of possessing an instrument of a crime.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 31.

