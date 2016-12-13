Home / Latest News /
Arkansas sheriff's office pays ransom after computer system hit by hackers
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:48 a.m.
BERRYVILLE — Officials with a sheriff's office in northern Arkansas say they paid a ransom after their computer system was hacked earlier this month.
Carroll County Sheriff's Office Lt. Daniel Klatt says the department's system was hit Dec. 5 with ransomware, which typically works by encrypting files until the victim pays the hackers, often in the electronic currency bitcoin.
Klatt says the department paid three bitcoin — or about $2,400 — to unlock the computer system. According to the Harrison Daily Times, the hackers encrypted the department's management system, which holds reports, bookings and other day-to-day operational data.
Klatt says none of the data was stolen and that the county's computer system was back up on Monday.
psikic says... December 13, 2016 at 9:14 a.m.
If the sheriff's office would have been properly backing up their data, this would have never happened. As soon as the ransomware took over, they could have just wiped everything and restored from a backup. No ransom payment needed. Paying the ransom is dangerous -- no only is there no guarantee the bad guys will send the decryption code or software, but it further incentivizes the bad guys to continue praying on others.
