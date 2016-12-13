China warns Trump on Taiwan

China warned Donald Trump against using the "One China" policy regarding Taiwan as a bargaining chip in trade talks as the U.S. president-elect breaks with decades of diplomatic protocol.

"Adherence to the One China policy is the political bedrock for the development of the China-U.S. relationship," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters in Beijing at a regular briefing Monday. "If it is compromised or disrupted, the sound and steady growth of the China-U.S. relationship as well as bilateral cooperation in major fields would be out of the question."

Trump said in an interview broadcast Sunday that his support for the policy, which has underpinned U.S. behavior toward Taiwan since the 1970s, will hinge on cutting a better deal on trade. He tweeted Dec. 4 that China has devalued its currency and heavily taxed U.S. products, and he told a crowd in Iowa last week that China would soon have to "play by the rules."

Policymakers in Beijing initially had a more subdued response after Trump departed from diplomatic convention earlier this month and spoke by phone with Taiwan's president. But the official Xinhua News Agency on Monday published a commentary warning that China could be more likely to consider a military takeover of Taiwan "if Trump insisted on his provocations."

The One China policy is an acknowledgment that Taiwan and China are part of the same China, even if they disagree on what that means. Chinese leaders define Taiwan as a so-called core interest, with the view that the island belongs to China and will never be independent.

"For China, there is no balancing of trade and Taiwan," said Wang Tao, head of China economic research at UBS AG in Hong Kong. "Taiwan is considered the utmost core interest of China, not for bargaining."

"I fully understand the One China policy, but I don't know why we have to be bound by a One China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade," Trump said in interview with Fox News Sunday that was taped Saturday. "I don't want China dictating to me," he added.

Trump's 10-minute phone call with President Tsai Ing-wen in early December was the closest a Taiwanese leader has come to getting formal recognition from Washington since the U.S. established ties with the Communist government in Beijing almost four decades ago. Trump threatened during his campaign to brand China a currency manipulator immediately upon taking office, and to slap 45 percent tariffs on its exports to the U.S.

Taiwan's government must prepare for the future given uncertainty surrounding the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, which Trump has pledged to abandon, Taipei-based cable television TVBS cited Tsai as saying Monday. Eric Huang, director of the International Affairs Department of the island's opposition party Kuomintang, said that peace in the Taiwan Strait shouldn't be sacrificed under any circumstance.

"We urge the new U.S. administration and its leadership to fully recognize the sensitivity of the Taiwan question and stick to the One China policy," Geng said.

The policy was worked out in the 1970s as President Richard Nixon switched formal diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taiwan's Kuomintang government, which fled to the island during a civil war three decades earlier.

