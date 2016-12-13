Election recount tries end in 2 states, cement Trump wins

Presidential election recount efforts came to an end Monday in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with both states certifying Republican Donald Trump as the winner in contests that helped put him over the top in the Electoral College.

Trump's victory in Wisconsin was reaffirmed after a statewide vote recount that showed him defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 23,000 votes. Meanwhile, a federal judge issued a rejection of a Green Party-backed request to recount paper ballots in Pennsylvania's presidential election and scan some counties' election systems for signs of hacking.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein successfully requested and paid for the Wisconsin recount while her attempts for similar statewide recounts in Pennsylvania and Michigan were blocked by the courts.

Stein argued, without evidence, that voting machines in all three states were susceptible to hacking.

[TRUMP: Timeline of president-elect’s career + list of appointments so far]

The numbers barely budged in Wisconsin after nearly 3 million votes were recounted. Trump picked up 131 votes and won by 22,748 votes.

In Pennsylvania, state officials certified the results of the election in the hours after the decision by U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond.

Trump beat Clinton in the state by about 44,000 votes out of 6 million cast, or less than 1 percent, according to the final tally after weeks of counting provisional and overseas ballots.

Diamond said there were at least six grounds that required him to reject the Green Party's lawsuit, which had been opposed by Trump, the Pennsylvania Republican Party and the Pennsylvania attorney general's office.

Suspicion of a hacked Pennsylvania election "borders on the irrational," and granting the Green Party's recount bid could "ensure that no Pennsylvania vote counts" given today's federal deadline to certify the vote for the Electoral College, wrote Diamond, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, a Republican.

He said the lawsuit suffered from a lack of standing, potentially the lack of federal jurisdiction and an "unexplained, highly prejudicial" wait before filing last week's lawsuit, four weeks after the Nov. 8 election.

A federal judge halted Michigan's recount last week after three days. Trump won Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes out of nearly 4.8 million votes cast.

On Monday, Michigan's elections bureau ordered an investigation into ballot discrepancies in a small portion of Detroit's voting precincts, after the discovery of a polling place where 300 people voted but only 50 ballots were properly sealed in a container.

Since learning of the issue during Michigan's presidential recount, state officials have discovered similar "significant mismatch" problems at roughly 20 of Detroit's 490 precincts, said Fred Woodhams, a spokesman for Republican Secretary of State Ruth Johnson. He said there is no reason to think votes were not counted and that the differences would not have affected Trump's victory.

Detroit elections officials told the state that in the one precinct, the 250 missing ballots were left in the tabulator bin, "but we want to verify this," Woodhams said.

Information for this article was contributed by David Eggert and Frank Bajak of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/13/2016