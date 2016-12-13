Home /
Family: Helpful advice for raising happy siblings
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
Researchers are finding that siblings have a lot more to do with developing each other’s personalities than anyone ever thought. One of the reasons why brothers and sisters have so much influence is that they’re just … there. That long-term forced togetherness means a sibling shapes how he or she sees the world and behave in it.
How can a parent play a big role in facilitating good relationships among siblings? Find out in Wednesday’s Family section.
