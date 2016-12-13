Food: Christmas confection

Traditional fudge takes effort, serious effort. The sought-after smooth, creamy texture of traditional fudge is the result of precise timing and physical labor. The sugar mixture is heated to 237 to 240 degrees and then cooled to 110 before beating to create the proper texture and consistency.

If it is stirred too soon — when it is warmer than 110 degrees — the crystals will be large and make the fudge grainy. To help achieve the ideal texture many fudge recipes include corn syrup or liquid glucose, as glucose doesn’t crystallize as easily as sucrose (granulated/white sugar).

Modern “no fail” fudge recipes, on the other hand, let you (pardon the pun) fudge a little as they rely on marshmallows or sweetened condensed milk for structure and creaminess.

