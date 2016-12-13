The World in Brief

Guterres sworn in as U.N.'s new chief

UNITED NATIONS -- Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres was sworn in Monday as secretary-general of the United Nations, becoming the ninth U.N. chief in the body's 71-year history.

The former U.N. refugee chief was elected to the top job by acclamation in the General Assembly in October. He takes over from Ban Ki-moon on Jan. 1.

After being sworn in by General Assembly President Peter Thomson, Guterres, 67, addressed the 193 member nations, saying the world body must work to simplify, decentralize and make more flexible its sprawling bureaucracy.

"It benefits no one if it takes nine months to deploy a staff member to the field," he said. "The United Nations needs to be nimble, efficient and effective. It must focus more on delivery and less on process, more on people and less on bureaucracy."

Guterres also said he would send a clear signal that gender parity "from top to bottom" within the organization would be among his first priorities.

The swearing-in came after the General Assembly members paid tribute to Ban, ending with a standing ovation for the native South Korean.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power lauded Ban's accomplishments and said she was confident Guterres is the right person to replace him. "He is the man for the job in such challenging times," she said.

French arrest 11 in Bastille Day killings

PARIS -- French police detained 11 people suspected of providing logistical support, including arms, to the Tunisian who drove his 19-ton truck into a crowd of Nice revelers on Bastille Day, killing 86, an official said.

A judicial official said 10 of the arrests were made Monday morning in the southeastern city and that an 11th suspect was arrested in Nantes, in western France.

Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre of the Paris prosecutor's office, which handles terrorism cases, said some of those arrested were from eastern Europe, including Albania. Among other things, they are suspected of having a role in supplying arms.

More than a dozen people linked to attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel were previously arrested after the July 14 attack on the famed Promenade des Anglais.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Didn't fire at Chinese jets, Japan says

TOKYO -- Japan protested to China on Monday about what it says are groundless accusations that Japanese fighter jets had fired "jamming shells" as six Chinese military planes flew over waters between Japan's southern Okinawa and Miyako islands.

"It is extremely regrettable that the Chinese military is making announcements that are clearly factually wrong," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters. "It also hurts the effort to improve our relations, so we lodged a strong protest."

Japan scrambled fighters on Saturday as Chinese planes flew over the Miyako Strait. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said four Chinese planes also flew over the nearby Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines. The waterways and airspace are two of the connections between the contested South and East China seas and the Pacific Ocean.

China said two Japanese fighters launched "jamming shells" that endangered the safety of Chinese aircraft and crew.

El-Sissi: Cairo blast was suicide attack

CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said Monday that a suicide bomber caused the blast that killed 24 Christians during Sunday Mass at a Cairo chapel next to St. Mark's Cathedral, the seat of Egypt's ancient Coptic Orthodox Church.

It was among the deadliest attacks to ever target Egypt's Coptic minority, which makes up about 10 percent of the country's population and strongly supported the military overthrow of an elected Islamist president in 2013.

Speaking after a state funeral for the victims, el-Sissi identified the bomber as 22-year-old Mahmoud Shafiq Mohammed Mustafa, and said three men and a woman were arrested in connection with the attack, which wounded 49 people. El-Sissi did not link the bomber to any militant groups, but a top Interior Ministry official -- police Maj. Gen. Tarek Attia -- said the man was arrested in Fayoum province, southwest of Cairo, in 2014 on charges of being a member of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

A Section on 12/13/2016