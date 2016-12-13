Homeless man dies week after being hit by vehicle in Little Rock

A homeless man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Little Rock street this month has died, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

On Dec 1., 63-year-old Dennis Cheatham was walking in the 6800 block of Colonel Glenn Road, authorities said. He started to cross the road and was struck by a 2013 Cadillac that was traveling west, police said.

Cheatham was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center where he died of his injuries Thursday. His death was reported by state police Monday.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

No one else was injured in the wreck, and conditions were reported clear and dry at the time.

Cheatham's death is the 509th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.