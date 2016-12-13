I-40 traffic to be detoured to install overhead message board

The installation of an overhead message board will require a temporary detour of Interstate 40 traffic in West Memphis for two hours beginning at midnight Tuesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The work by a Tennessee Department of Transportation contractor will require the eastbound lanes of I-40 to be closed at College Boulevard, which is at Exit 275, from midnight Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured onto the access ramps for College, also called Arkansas 118, for the duration of the closure, the department said.