Home / Latest News /
I-40 traffic to be detoured to install overhead message board
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 4:30 p.m.
The installation of an overhead message board will require a temporary detour of Interstate 40 traffic in West Memphis for two hours beginning at midnight Tuesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
The work by a Tennessee Department of Transportation contractor will require the eastbound lanes of I-40 to be closed at College Boulevard, which is at Exit 275, from midnight Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
Traffic will be detoured onto the access ramps for College, also called Arkansas 118, for the duration of the closure, the department said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: I-40 traffic to be detoured to install overhead message board
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.