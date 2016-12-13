• Eric Schmitt-Matzen, a Knoxville, Tenn., Santa Claus, said he rushed to a hospital without even changing into his Santa outfit after getting a call about a terminally ill 5-year-old boy who wanted to see him, making it in time to give the boy a present before he died in Schmitt-Matzen's arms.

• Robert Rheinlander, 53, of Palmetto, Fla., was charged with practicing dentistry without a license, authorities said, after sheriff's deputies received reports that he had made house calls during which he extracted 10 teeth without anesthetic and also made dentures.

• Saad Al-Kassab, 19, a Syrian refugee who first arrived in Melbourne, Australia, in 2014, has graduated from one of the country's largest Catholic high schools as dux, the equivalent of valedictorian, just two years after beginning to learn English.

• Jos LeBlanc, a firefighter in Shediac, New Brunswick, said he and a half-dozen other firefighters got out their axes to chop an icy path so a 500-pound cow moose could escape to shore after it got trapped in an ice-covered Canadian river.

• Steve Albon, an ecologist with Scotland's James Hutton Institute, said reindeer living on the Arctic island of Svalbard weigh about 12 percent less than they did in 1994, which researchers attribute to global warming stoking competition for food in summer months and making food harder to find during winter.

• Stefano Brizzi, 50, of London was sentenced to life in prison by a British judge for killing a police officer during sex and then attempting to cook and eat his body parts.

• Tommy Thompson, a former treasure hunter caught as a fugitive in Boca Raton, Fla., has been given 30 days by a federal judge to answer questions about the location of 500 missing coins minted with gold from the S.S. Central America, which sank off South Carolina in an 1857 hurricane.

• Johnny Rowe, a sheriff's deputy in Macon, Ga., said a crying woman found during a welfare check at a hotel said she couldn't afford the room where she and her son had been staying, prompting him to cover the cost himself to keep the two from becoming homeless.

• Shirl Kula of Manchester, N.H., put a handwritten sign out for whoever stole the Virgin Mary from the Nativity scene that she and her husband have put in their front yard for the past 16 years: "Please help! Mary Missing, Joseph Doesn't Want to be a Single Dad!"

