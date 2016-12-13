Inmate escapes Arkansas jail, police say

The Benton School District initially put its schools on lockdown Tuesday after an inmate escaped from the Saline County jail, police said.

According to a Facebook post from Benton police, Joseph Dillon Smith, 25, escaped from the jail and was last seen in the area of Neeley Street, where the jail is located.

The schools were locked down at first, but it was lifted after authorities determined that Smith is not a "high-level threat," police said. He was jailed on a nonviolent misdemeanor warrant.

Smith is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has a Batman tattoo on the right side of his neck, police said. He has brown hair and blue eyes and could be wearing an orange jumpsuit.

He was booked into the jail Nov. 23, charged with failure to appear. He was being held in lieu of $250 bond.

Court records show Smith, of Fordyce, pleaded guilty to property theft and breaking or entering charges in May 2012. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Smith and another man were accused of breaking into a storage unit in March 2011 and stealing chainsaws, guns, a leaf blower and an air compressor.

Another affidavit accused Smith of stealing a woman's engagement ring and some DVDs in February 2011. He told police he was "stealing items to support his meth habit," the affidavit said.

Court records show he was also charged with provided tobacco to a minor in 2014.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.