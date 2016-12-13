Juco WR leans toward Hogs as signing day nears

Arkansas is in the lead for junior college wide receiver Brandon Martin prior to the beginning of the mid-year signing period for transfers that starts Wednesday. It runs through Jan. 15.

Martin, 6-4, 225 pounds, 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, said Sunday afternoon he has narrowed his list of prospective schools to Arkansas, Mississippi State and Auburn after also considering LSU. He officially visited the Hogs for the LSU game Nov. 12.

He visited Starkville, Miss., last weekend.

"I was really heavy on Arkansas when I visited, but Arkansas is still my No. 1 school," Martin said. "I have to pray about it and ask God to lead me in the right direction to further my education."

ESPN rated Martin the No. 12 wide receiver and No. 101 overall prospect coming out of Dallas' Prime Prep Academy in 2015. A native of Monroe, La., he signed with LSU but failed to qualify academically and enrolled in junior college. He committed to Auburn in July, but a few days later he reopened his recruitment.

He said Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and receivers coach Michael Smith are key reasons why the Hogs now lead for him.

"I like real coaches that just don't sugarcoat things," Martin said. "They tell you everything you need to do if you're trying to make it to the league [NFL] or go to the league. I've been talking to them for a while, and they set the standard high for another school to try and get me."

Martin plans to sign his national letter of intent at his home in Monroe on Thursday and will announce his decision on Twitter around 3 p.m.

Bielema's and Smith's work on the recruiting trail hasn't gone unnoticed by the receiver.

"I went down there on my official visit, and they came and visited me a couple of times," Martin said. "They came in the spring, and they came to one of my games, and they've been talking to me and I've been calling them."

Martin had high praise for his potential position coach.

"He's a straight-forward coach," Martin said of Smith. "He's going to keep it real with you. I can really see myself coming in there and making a big impact at Arkansas."

Martin, who redshirted his freshman season at Mississippi Gulf Coast, will have three years to play three seasons at his new school. He recorded 23 receptions for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns this season.

The Hogs will lose four seniors at receiver after this season.

"With me being a junior college wide receiver, my time is limited, so I have to come in and make an immediate impact," Martin said.

Martin's combination of size and athleticism sets him apart from many receivers.

"I jumped 7-2 in the high jump, and I'm a big, explosive person," Martin said. "I'm 225 pounds and 6-4. I'm good in and out of my breaks. I'm a real smooth route runner. I take the ball at its highest point, and I can run by a lot of DBs."

Should Martin sign with the Hogs, he figures to join wide receiver Jonathan Nance, his junior college teammate, at Fayetteville in January. Nance plans to sign with Arkansas on Wednesday.

College preparation

Sunday was the last day of the NCAA contact period, and Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and several assistants made an in-home visit with offensive line commitment Shane Clenin that day.

Bielema, offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, running backs coach Reggie Mitchell and receivers coach Michael Smith arrived at 10 a.m. and left around noon.

Clenin, 6-6, 295, 5.1, of Festus (Mo.) Jefferson, will graduate this week and plans to report to Arkansas on Monday to participate in Belk Bowl practices.

"This is my last official week of high school this week, which is kind of exciting and kind of freaky at the same time," Clenin said. "They were talking about that and how it's going to work next week when I'm down there and the dates I'll be home and discussing the future ahead."

He'll arrive in Fayetteville on Sunday.

"I'll go in Monday and get my physical," Clenin said. "He said they're flying out the 24th, so I'll get to go home on the 23rd and 24th, and I'll be home for Christmas."

Family members, neighbors, family friends and Clenin's high school coaches met Bielema and the Razorback coaches.

"They were really all pleased to meet Coach B and see what he's like, and they really thought I made the right decision," Clenin said.

