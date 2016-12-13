2 Georgia officers shot; gunman killed

A man shot and wounded two Georgia police officers executing a search warrant early Monday, prompting officers to return fire, killing him, authorities said.

The man's girlfriend and an infant about 1 month old were also in the house in the central city of Fort Valley at the time of the shooting but neither was harmed, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent J.T. Ricketson said.

Officer James Wynn, 27, was shot once in his vest and in his left arm, Byron police Lt. Bryan Hunter said. Wynn underwent surgery and is expected to recover fully. He has been with the Byron Police Department for 3½ years and has been in law enforcement for five years, Hunter said.

Officer William Patterson, 26, also was wounded in the left arm and was treated at a hospital and released, Hunter said. Patterson has been with the Byron Police Department for two months and in law enforcement for three years.

Ricketson identified the deceased man as 31-year-old Rainer Tyler Smith.

Groups challenge fetal disposal rules

AUSTIN, Texas -- Advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to prevent Texas from requiring hospitals and abortion clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains rather than disposing of them in a sanitary landfill, as they most often currently do with such remains, along with other biological medical waste.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Austin by the Center for Reproductive Rights and other groups, contends that the rules, set to take effect Monday, serve no medical purpose and are meant to try to shame women who seek abortions and to make it harder for doctors to provide them.

The new rules require fetal remains from miscarriages and abortions, regardless of the state of gestation, to be treated like those of a deceased person by having them buried or cremated.

Texas officials have denied that their new requirements are meant to shame women who get abortions or make things harder on abortion providers.

Cherokee Nation OKs same-sex marriage

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Cherokee Nation's attorney general legalized gay marriage for the country's second-largest American Indian tribe, saying its same-sex marriage ban violates a tribal requirement for all of its citizens to be treated equally.

Attorney General Todd Hembree's opinion, which was issued Friday, says parts of a 2004 tribal law that defined marriage as "a civil contract between one man and one woman" and prohibited marriage between two persons of the same sex violate the Cherokee Constitution, which requires the equal treatment of tribal citizens.

Tribal Assistant Attorney General Chrissi Nimmo said Monday that the opinion carries the force of law and legalizes same-sex marriage and adoption by same-sex couples who are members of the Oklahoma-based tribe.

College chief repays for planes' misuse

ANKENY, Iowa -- Iowa State University President Steven Leath apologized Monday for using university airplanes for personal trips and said he had repaid the school for additional flights beyond what he had done previously.

Leath told the Iowa Board of Regents during a special meeting in Ankeny that he was "very sorry" for flying more than he had to and on some trips that were now seen as inappropriate.

He repaid the university for the cost of flights to and from Rochester, Minn., for medical appointments. He said he also paid back costs related to 52 flights tied to his pilot training and certification. And Leath covered costs related to picking up his brother and sister-in-law in New York on the way to and from an NCAA basketball tournament game in 2014. In all, the university said Leath wrote three checks totaling more than $19,000.

Leath's comments came after the regents received an audit into his use of the university's two planes during his five-year tenure as president.

Before Monday, Leath had already reimbursed the university for $17,500 related to the costs of a hard-landing incident, and $4,600 for four trips to North Carolina that had major personal components to them.

