La La Land's 7 leads Globe picks

La La Land, Damien Chazelle's infectious Los Angeles musical, sang and danced its way to a leading seven Golden Globes nominations, including best picture musical or comedy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday in Los Angeles. Barry Jenkins' lyrical three-part coming-of-age tale, Moonlight, trailed closely with six nods, including best drama.

Those two films have taken just about everyone's top honor so far in Hollywood's awards season, with Kenneth Lonergan's tender, grief-filled New England drama Manchester by the Sea -- which scored five nominations Monday, including best drama and best actor for Casey Affleck -- consistently in the running, too.

But La La Land, with its showstopping musical numbers and love affair with old Hollywood musicals, remains widely seen as the Academy Awards favorite after setting records in its limited release over the weekend and winning a leading eight Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday.

"What a way to start a Monday," said star Emma Stone.

Stone and her co-star, Ryan Gosling, were nominated for their lead performances, as was the film's directing, screenplay, score and original song. Moonlight, spread across three chapters of a young man's life in Miami, earned nods for Jenkins' directing and script, supporting actor Mahershala Ali and supporting actress Naomie Harris.

Those choices did nothing to dislodge the season's front-runners, nor did it alter another prediction gaining steam: this year's awards season won't be nearly as white as last year's.

Along with Moonlight, nominations were heaped on Denzel Washington's August Wilson adaptation Fences (including acting nods for Washington and Viola Davis), Arkansas native Jeff Nichols' interracial marriage drama Loving (leads Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton were each nominated), and the NASA drama about black mathematicians Hidden Figures (for which Octavia Spencer was nominated).

Those nominations add weight to predictions of a more diverse Oscar field. The same was true on the television side, where a rush of newcomers joined mainstays like Transparent and Veep.

The People v. O.J. Simpson continued its awards success with five nominations, including best limited series and nods for stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta. But the TV categories were also populated by more recent acclaimed shows not eligible for September's Emmy Awards, including The Night Of, Westworld, Atlanta, This Is Us and Insecure. HBO led the networks with 14 nominations.

Whether the typically carefree Globes, to be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will be as bubbly as usual will be a question going into the ceremony. The Jan. 8 show comes less than two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, and some were already conflating the two.

"Huge thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Russian hackers that made our nominations possible," joked Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her eighth Globe nod.

The Weinstein Co.'s Lion, about an Indian boy separated from his family, had an especially good morning. The film earned four nods, including best drama and acting nominations for Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

Mel Gibson, long a divisive figure in Hollywood, also had reason to celebrate. His World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge landed three nominations, including best drama, best director and best actor in a drama for Andrew Garfield.

David Mackenzie's West Texas heist thriller Hell or High Water, with Jeff Bridges, earned three nods including best drama.

For best actress in drama, Elle star Isabelle Huppert was nominated along with Amy Adams (Arrival), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane) and Negga.

Along with La La Land, the best picture, comedy or musical nominees were the Annette Bening-led family drama 20th Century Women, the 1980s Dublin music-laced coming-of-age comedy Sing Street and Florence Foster Jenkins.

For the latter, Meryl Streep landed her 30th nomination. The film, about a Manhattan heiress' quixotic dreams of singing opera, scored four nominations, including nods for Hugh Grant and Simon Helberg. Streep, an eight-time winner, will also be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement.

The best actress, comedy or musical, nominees also contained a pair of Globes rookies: Hailee Steinfeld for the teen comedy The Edge of Seventeen and Lily Collins for Warren Beatty's Howard Hughes tale Rules Don't Apply.

Information for this article was contributed by Jocelyn Noveck, Lindsey Bahr and Lynn Elber of The Associated Press.

