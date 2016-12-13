Lawsuit: Men treated unfairly in college sex assault cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Drake University student has sued the university, claiming it discriminated against him by failing to consider his allegations of sexual assault by a female student but believing her allegations against him.

The case centers on a night of drinking in October 2015. The university determined the male student made his allegations against the woman in retaliation for her complaint. But the man's lawsuit, filed this month, said the university never investigated his claims.

The lawsuit alleges violations of John Doe's constitutional due process rights and federal sex discrimination laws.

The university said it disagrees with his depictions of the facts and will prove its commitment to fairness.

It's among several recent lawsuits claiming federal guidance pushing aggressive pursuit of campus sexual assaults has resulted in bias against men.