Little Rock police arrest teen in lingerie shop, gas station robberies

Police on Thursday jailed a 19-year-old man accused in two November robberies on the same street: one at a gas station and another at a lingerie shop.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said Robert Zachary Kinlow Hunt was arrested in both robberies late last week. He faces two counts each of aggravated robbery and property theft.

He was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 10:13 a.m. Thursday and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Hunt is accused of walking into Cupid’s Lingerie at 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road on Nov. 26 around 2:20 p.m. and demanding a box of “whips-its” and cash, Arkansas Online previously reported. Police said he fled the scene after an employee handed him cash.

“Whip-its” are nitrous oxide canisters that can be used as an inhalant but are usually employed to make whipped cream

Three days later, police said Hunt showed a clerk a small knife at the Shell station at 10100 Rodney Parham Road a little after 7 p.m. and told her to hand over cash, Arkansas Online reported. He took the money and then fled north.

In both robberies, police said, Hunt referenced a 30-second time limit, and the two businesses are less than half a mile apart. Hunt also lives in an apartment complex that’s less than 1 mile from the gas station, according to jail records.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Feb. 8.