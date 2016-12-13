Little Rock teen shot in garage during attempted robbery, police say

A Little Rock teen was shot in his garage by a stranger who tried to rob him Monday afternoon, according to police.

An officer arrived at UAMS Medical Center around 4 p.m. after getting a call that a 19-year-old had been shot in the arm, according to a police report.

The victim told the officer that he was sitting in his garage at his home in the 1000 block of Patton Place when a man ran in holding a black semi-automatic handgun.

The assailant said, "Give me your money," followed by several expletives, the teen said. He replied that he did not have any money, and the stranger fired a round into his left forearm before fleeing, according to a police report.

The teen said he ran into the house yelling for his sister, who called his girlfriend to take him to the hospital, authorities said.

No suspect was named on the report.