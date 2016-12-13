Man, 22, dies from injuries in Little Rock shooting

A 22-year-old North Little Rock man who suffered grave injuries in a shooting in Little Rock earlier this month died the next day, authorities said Tuesday.

The Little Rock Police Department announced Addison Alexander's death in a news release Tuesday that also noted an investigation was "ongoing."

Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said Alexander died Dec. 5 at UAMS Medical Center, a day after the shooting in the 2500 block of Lewis Street.

Authorities said at the time that Alexander suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in grave condition and not expected to survive.

Another victim of the same shooting, identified by investigators as 21-year-old Little Rock resident Glen Riggs, was said then to be stable with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities believe Riggs and Alexander were shot by gunmen who were driving a burgundy, four-door Hyundai Accent.

Alexander's death brings to 39 the number of homicides so far this year in Little Rock.