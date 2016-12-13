Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 13, 2016, 1:30 p.m.

After teen gave him ride, Little Rock man stole his car, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.

karlin-mcelrath-23-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Karlin McElrath, 23, of Little Rock

A Little Rock man was arrested shortly after a teen says he gave him a ride and he stole his car at gunpoint early Monday, according to police.

An 18-year-old told officers he was driving a Chevrolet Malibu near the intersection of 22nd and Battery streets around 3:30 a.m. when he approached 23-year-old Karlin McElrath of Little Rock and asked him for a cigarette.

McElrath then asked the teen for a ride, but after he got in the car, the 18-year-old "began to feel something wasn't right," he told police.

The teen said he started heading toward a gas station at 1901 Wright Ave. when McElrath told him, "You getter not go to the gas station," the report said. Then, McElrath pulled out a black handgun and ordered the victim out of the vehicle, he told police.

Police said they found McElrath driving the Malibu about 10 minutes later on Brown Street. He was taken into custody, and he faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, both felonies.

A court date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

ellsea says... December 13, 2016 at 12:53 p.m.

Nothing good ever happens after midnight

