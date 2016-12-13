Mental evaluation ordered for Arkansan accused of trying to kill wife with rat poison

BENTONVILLE — The mental evaluation of a Rogers man accused of attempting to kill his wife with rat poison is suspending his criminal case.

Bob Lee Steward, 45, is charged with attempted capital murder, a Class Y felony punishable with a prison sentence ranging from 10 to 40 years or life imprisonment. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren granted the request for a mental evaluation made by Candice Smith, Steward’s attorney, during a hearing Monday.

Rogers police were called at 8:29 a.m. Sept. 25 to 3600 W. Lupine Drive. Janet Steward was in the driveway and told police her husband put rat poison in her coffee, according to court documents.

Janet Steward told officers her husband made her coffee while she was in the shower, according to the probable cause affidavit. She took a sip of the coffee and noticed a bitter taste. She poured the drink into the sink and noticed a green substance in the coffee, according to the affidavit.

Police found a white coffee cup with green residue in it and a package of rodent control under the sink when the home was searched, according to court documents.

Bob Steward told police that he put rat poison pellets in his wife’s coffee but described it as a prank, according to court documents. He told police he had been thinking of killing his wife for a year and thought about setting their home on fire while she was in the shower, the affidavit states.

Steward is being held in the Benton County jail on $200,000 bond. He has been ordered not to have any contact with his wife.

A mental status hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 27.