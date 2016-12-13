• Nobel laureate Bob Dylan couldn't make it to Stockholm on Saturday to pick up his literature award or attend the Nobel ceremonies, but he and his band will be in Sweden in April for a few gigs. Live Nation entertainment group said the Nobel Prize winner will hold two concerts at the Waterfront in the Swedish capital April 1-2 and also will play in the southwestern city of Lund on April 9. Dylan's previous gigs in Sweden were two sold-out concerts in 2015 at the Waterfront, which has a capacity of 3,000. Dylan, 75, declined the invitation to Saturday's Nobel ceremony and banquet, citing other commitments, but he expressed awe at receiving the prize and thanked the Swedish Academy for including him among the "giants" of writing. In a note to the academy, read by Azita Raji, the U.S. ambassador to Sweden, Dylan said, "If someone had ever told me that I had the slightest chance of winning the Nobel Prize, I would have to think that I'd have about the same odds as standing on the moon." Exactly where the singer was Saturday during the festivities -- which included a white-tie award ceremony and an evening banquet -- remained a mystery. His most recent batch of tour dates ended before Thanksgiving. The academy said in a release that it has one requirement it expects Dylan to fulfill: a lecture, "which he must give ... within six months counting from December 10, 2016." Dylan has yet to announce whether he'll comply.

• Teenagers everywhere face dilemmas at some point. But for a group of Israeli high schoolers, one particular situation is causing a high degree of anguish: Should they take an important exam or see pop star Justin Bieber when he performs in Tel Aviv in May? The night before the national biology exam, Bieber is to hold his first concert in Israel in five years. Israel Army Radio reported Monday that some high school students are demanding on social media that the Ministry of Education move the exam date. The exam is part of Israel's compulsory tests for high school graduation. "With due respect to biology, Justin Bieber does not come to Israel every year. This exam will prevent many high school kids from going to his performance," wrote one student on the Facebook page of Israel's National Students and Youth Council. Not everyone in Israel has Bieber fever, though. Some students mocked their peers for agonizing over the situation. The Education Ministry responded by saying it did not see any conflict because the test is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., which it said should give Bieber fans plenty of time to recuperate.

