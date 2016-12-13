Newly elected Arkansas justice of the peace says she won't serve on Quorum Court

BENTONVILLE — Mary Jane Comstock, justice of the peace-elect for District 3 on the Benton County Quorum Court, has announced she will not serve.

Comstock ran unopposed in the March 1 Republican Party primary and in the Nov. 8 general election. She announced her decision in an email sent to the county clerk’s office Monday night, citing “unexpected circumstances,” according to the clerk’s office.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Comstock would not elaborate.

State law says Comstock’s decision not to serve means Jay Harrison, who did not run for re-election, will remain in office until a replacement is chosen, said George Spence, county attorney.

County Clerk Tena O’Brien said the county has to publish a resolution declaring the position vacant and then have it approved by the Quorum Court. The resolution will be sent to the governor’s office, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson will appoint someone to serve out the term Comstock was elected to. The person appointed will not be eligible to run for the seat in 2018.