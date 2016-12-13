November's budget deficit $136.7B

WASHINGTON -- While the federal government's deficit jumped sharply in November, the U.S. Treasury Department said the gap between revenue and federal spending over the first two months of the current budget year is running about 10 percent lower than a year ago.

On Monday, the Treasury Department said the federal budget deficit for November totaled $136.7 billion, compared with a deficit of $44.2 billion in October.

For the first two months of the 2017 budget year, which began Oct. 1, the deficit totaled $180.8 billion, 10 percent below the same period a year ago.

However, that improvement mainly reflects calendar quirks that moved benefit payments from October back into September, the final month of the 2016 budget year.

The deficit for 2016 totaled $587.3 billion, a 34 percent increase from the previous year.

And the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the deficit will worsen further this year.

The budget office projects the annual deficit will increase by 0.5 percent to $594 billion and keep rising through the next decade, hitting $1 trillion in 2024.

The budget office is projecting deficits will total $8.6 trillion over the next decade if current law covering taxes and entitlement spending remain in effect.

Accumulating budget deficits add to the overall federal debt, which now totals more than $19.8 trillion.

That figure includes about $5.4 trillion that the government owes itself, mostly from borrowing from Social Security Trust Funds.

During the campaign, President-elect Donald Trump proposed significant cuts in taxes and increased spending on defense and infrastructure, which analysts said has the potential to add trillions of dollars to the budget deficits if Congress goes along with the proposals without seeking offsetting savings.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky warned that he considers current levels of U.S. debt "dangerous," saying he wants any tax overhaul to avoid adding to the deficit.

"I think this level of national debt is dangerous and unacceptable," McConnell said, adding that he hopes Congress doesn't lose sight of that when it acts next year.

"My preference on tax reform is that it be revenue neutral," he said.

McConnell told reporters that he's looking forward to seeing the details behind Trump's idea to have 80 percent of his $1 trillion infrastructure plan financed through the private sector.

He said the issue of paying for the program "needs to be dealt with responsibly."

Last week, Congress passed a stopgap funding bill that will finance the government through April, allowing the Trump administration to take office and submit its first budget to Congress.

Through the first two months of this budget year, government receipts totaled $421.6 billion, up 1.3 percent from the same period last year.

Government spending totaled $602.4 billion, down 2.4 percent from a year ago.

However, that figure was influenced by the fact that benefit payments due in October were actually paid in September of the 2015 budget year because Oct. 1 fell on a Saturday.

Information for this article was contributed by Steven T. Dennis and Sahil Kapur of Bloomberg News.

