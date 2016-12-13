Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 13, 2016, 1:25 p.m.

PHOTO: Boat oar goes through windshield of woman's car while she's driving

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:45 a.m.

in-this-friday-dec-9-2016-photo-released-by-the-florida-highway-patrol-a-boat-oar-sticks-through-the-front-windshield-of-christina-kay-theisens-vehicle-on-floridas-alligator-alley-near-weston

PHOTO BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL VIA AP

In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, photo released by the Florida Highway Patrol, a boat oar sticks through the front windshield of Christina Kay Theisen's vehicle on Florida's Alligator Alley near Weston.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 33-year-old woman's quick instincts likely saved her life when a boat oar crashed through the driver's side windshield of her sports utility vehicle as she drove on Florida's Alligator Alley.

Christina Kay Theisen told the SunSentinel that she's glad she wasn't on her phone or changing the radio station Friday afternoon as she drove home after a business trip.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the oar either dropped from a recreational vehicle as Theisen passed by, or it kicked up from the asphalt. It struck the front end of her Chevrolet Suburban before going through the windshield.

Theisen said she quickly ducked to the right and was able to keep control of the vehicle.

Lt. Greg Bueno said the case is closed unless more information about the RV becomes available.

