Tuesday, December 13, 2016, 1:27 p.m.

Police: Arkansas man tired of wife's 'nagging' threatens to kill woman, her children

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:34 p.m.

jerry-cook-38-of-jonesboro

PHOTO BY CRAIGHEAD COUNTY JAIL

Jerry Cook, 38, of Jonesboro

A Jonesboro man tired of his wife’s “nagging” threatened to fatally shoot her and her children Monday night, police say.

The Jonesboro Police Department was called around 9:30 p.m. to a home in the 2600 Spring Creek in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a report.

Jerry Cook, 38, was booked at 11:28 p.m. into the Craighead County jail on a charge of terroristic threatening, records show. He remained jailed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Cook’s wife told police that she and her husband had been arguing all day, and Cook at one point yelled at her to come outside.

Cook then reportedly brandished a shotgun in a truck and told her he would kill her and her children before one of Cook's friends, who was on the property at the time, grabbed the weapon.

Police said Cook later admitted to the altercation, telling a responding officer that he wanted his wife to go back inside the house "because she was bothering/nagging him."

