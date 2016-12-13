Home / Latest News /
Police: Teen with knife, fireworks arrested at Trump Tower
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:05 p.m.
New York City police say they've arrested a teenager who showed up at the Trump Tower security checkpoint with a knife, handcuffs, fireworks and a water pistol.
Authorities say 19-year-old Alexander Wang of upstate Poughquag, N.Y., was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The Manhattan district attorney's office said Tuesday afternoon that he was awaiting arraignment. There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
The Secret Service runs the checkpoint. The NYPD has a security detail at the tower.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Teen with knife, fireworks arrested at Trump Tower
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.