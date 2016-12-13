Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 13, 2016, 4:27 p.m.

Police: Teen with knife, fireworks arrested at Trump Tower

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:05 p.m.

New York City police say they've arrested a teenager who showed up at the Trump Tower security checkpoint with a knife, handcuffs, fireworks and a water pistol.

Authorities say 19-year-old Alexander Wang of upstate Poughquag, N.Y., was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said Tuesday afternoon that he was awaiting arraignment. There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Secret Service runs the checkpoint. The NYPD has a security detail at the tower.

