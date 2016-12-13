Two held in pair of armed robberies outside west Little Rock businesses

A woman robbed two other women who were sitting in cars outside Chenal Parkway businesses Monday night, approaching their vehicles and asking for directions before drawing a gun, authorities said.

The suspect in both robberies, 39-year-old Kelly Peppard of Benton, was arrested later Monday night, and police said they’re investigating whether she was also involved in an attempted robbery earlier in December in the parking garage at Park Plaza Mall. A second woman, 39-year-old Charity Delaughter, was also arrested.

According to a police report, the first victim was sitting in her car outside the Target at 12700 Chenal Parkway. Sometime around 10:10 p.m., a woman came up the car and asked for directions. She then pointed a gun at the victim and demanded her purse, police said.

The victim surrendered the purse, which contained four credit cards, an iPhone and her identification, the report said. The victim told police a white Chevrolet Tahoe then pulled up behind her car, and the assailant got in that vehicle before it drove off.

The second victim told police she was robbed minutes later while she sat in her car outside Bravo Cucina Italiana at 17815 Chenal Parkway in the Promenade at Chenal shopping center, which is a little more than 3 miles from the Target.

A police report in that holdup said a woman later identified as Peppard approached the victim’s car and again asked for directions. The robber then pulled out a small pistol and ordered the victim to hand over her purse, police said. The victim said she didn’t have anything, and the woman became “irate,” demanding the victim give her something, according to the report.

The robber then took the victim’s two gold rings, her Samsung cellphone and her debit card, police said. Two witnesses told police they saw the woman get into the Tahoe, which was driven by an individual later identified as Delaughter.

Shortly after the robbery, police found the Tahoe at 1600 Pleasant Ridge Road and took Peppard and Delaughter into custody. Upon her arrest, Peppard was in possession of a ring that matched the description of one taken from the second victim, police said. Per the report, Delaughter had a pistol and a bag of “green vegetable matter.”

Peppard is also being investigated in a Dec. 3 robbery attempt at a Park Plaza Mall parking garage where three an assailant pointed a gun at three women and demanded their purses. Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said the department’s robbery unit is investigating her as a possible suspect in that case.

In Monday’s robberies, Peppard was charged with two counts each of aggravated robbery and theft of property. Delaughter faces the same charges plus charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and marijuana possession.

Online records show both were booked into the Pulaski County jail early Tuesday. Each woman was being held without bond.