Prairie Grove man struck in North Little Rock dies
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
The North Little Rock Police Department on Monday identified a pedestrian killed in a crash Saturday as a Prairie Grove man.
Police say 64-year-old Carlous E. Guthrie walked in front of a 1984 Oldsmobile Toronado headed south on Arkansas 161 in North Little Rock about 5:50 p.m.
The vehicle's driver, Clarence B. James Jr., 45, of Sherwood attempted to swerve and avoid Guthrie but the pedestrian was struck in the 2500 block of the highway, a report notes.
Guthrie was found unresponsive at 5:54 p.m. Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene four minutes later, according to authorities.
Metro on 12/13/2016
Print Headline: Prairie Grove man struck in NLR dies
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Prairie Grove man struck in North Little Rock dies
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.