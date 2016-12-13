Senate to probe Russian link

A Senate intelligence panel plans to investigate Russia's suspected election interference, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced on Monday as he strongly condemned any foreign interference with U.S. elections but rejected calls for an expanded congressional probe.

"The Russians are not our friends," McConnell declared to reporters at a scheduled year-end news conference as he announced plans for the investigation. McConnell reportedly dismissed earlier intelligence assessments suggesting that Russia was trying to sway the election in favor of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump continued his criticisms of the intelligence assessments on Monday, even as transition officials said he postponed a news conference planned for Thursday on the future of his business empire. Trump spokesmen Sean Spicer and Hope Hicks said in emails Monday that the event has been rescheduled for January.

Spicer said Trump wants to ensure that "proper protocols are put in place," and that the legal team needs more time to work out the plan for the Trump Organization.

Trump said Monday night on Twitter that he'll announce his pick for secretary of state today, and two people close to the transition said he has selected Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson.

McConnell said any congressional probe of Russia would follow "regular order" through the current committee structure.

"This simply cannot be a partisan issue," he said before adding that the Intelligence Committee "is more than capable of conducting a complete review of this matter."

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., also dismissed calls for a special panel, saying the House Intelligence Committee is already "working diligently on the cyber threats posed by foreign governments and terrorist organizations."

He called any Russian intervention "especially problematic because under President Putin, Russia has been an aggressor that consistently undermines American interests."

Intelligence agencies backed

Ryan added in a statement that "exploiting the work of our intelligence community for partisan purposes does a grave disservice to those professionals and potentially jeopardizes national security. As we work to protect our democracy from foreign influence, we should not cast doubt on the clear and decisive outcome of this election."

McConnell also expressed strong support for the intelligence community, putting him at odds with Trump's public doubts about the reliability of the nation's intelligence agencies.

"I have the highest confidence in the intelligence community and especially the Central Intelligence Agency," McConnell said. "The CIA is filled with selfless patriots, many of whom anonymously risk their lives for the American people."

Trump has dismissed the CIA claims as "ridiculous."

"I think it's just another excuse. I don't believe it. ... No, I don't believe it at all," Trump said on Fox News Sunday of the CIA allegations.

Trump again emphasized his disbelief with tweets Monday morning:

"Can you imagine if the election results were the opposite and we tried to play the Russia/CIA card. It would be called conspiracy theory!"

"Unless you catch 'hackers' in the act, it is very hard to determine who was doing the hacking. Why wasn't this brought up before election?"

Contrary to Trump's assertion in the second tweet, the U.S. government officially accused Russia in October of attempting to interfere in the 2016 elections through a hacking campaign.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller didn't comment directly on McConnell's remarks when asked by reporters on a conference call Monday, but blasted the reports about the CIA's findings.

"What this is is an attempt to try to delegitimize President-elect Trump's win." he said. "That really seems to be what's going on here."

The White House defended the intelligence community Monday, with press secretary Josh Earnest saying spy agencies are staffed by "patriots."

President Barack Obama, who has ordered a full review of the evidence of Russian hacking, explained his reasoning in an appearance that was to be aired Monday night on Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

"The reason that I called for a review is really to just gather all the threads of the investigations, the intelligence work that has been done over many months, and put it in a single document that can be shared with members of Congress, relevant intelligent agencies, that can be shared with the transition team so that they understand what exactly happened and so that the public and our elected representatives going forward can find ways to prevent this kind of interference from having an impact on elections in the future," he said, according to excerpts released by Comedy Central.

McConnell's calls for a nonpartisan approach to any investigation of Russia echoed comments by incoming Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who pledged Monday that any inquiry would focus on "just the facts."

"This is serious stuff, when a foreign power tries to influence our election or damage our economy, for that matter. This is serious, and it's gotten worse," he told CBS This Morning. "And a bipartisan investigation that's not aimed at one specific instance but looks at the broad scope of this is just what's needed."

Schumer and Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; John McCain, R-Ariz., who is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee; and Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the ranking Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, had called for a bipartisan probe into Russia on Sunday. Their calls came after The Washington Post reported the CIA's conclusion that Russia's activities were intended to tip the scales to help Trump.

"You have the CIA saying one thing -- I haven't gotten the briefings yet. The FBI is saying something else. We need to get to the bottom of this in a fair, nonpartisan, non-finger-pointing way," Schumer told CBS, noting that he will not receive any top-level intelligence briefings until he is formally installed as a Senate leader early next year.

U.S. officials said the CIA assessment that Russia waged a cyber campaign to help elect Trump is based in part on intelligence suggesting that Moscow's hacking efforts were disproportionately aimed at targets tied to the Democratic Party and its nominee, Hillary Clinton.

They said both parties were repeatedly targeted as part of a monthslong cyber operation linked to Moscow but that Democratic institutions and operatives came under a more sustained and determined online assault.

U.S. intelligence officials said the Russian government appears to have "prioritized" Democratic institutions in a campaign that culminated with the posting of thousands of sensitive emails on the WikiLeaks website.

The officials said the Republican National Committee's computer systems were also probed and possibly penetrated by hackers tied to Russian intelligence services but that it remains unclear how much material, if any, was taken from the RNC.

The lack of a corresponding Republican trove has contributed to the CIA assessment that Russia was seeking to elect Trump and not merely to disrupt last month's presidential election, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Electors 'open letter'

Also on Monday, a small group of Electoral College members, including Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., requested a briefing from the intelligence community on the possible scope of Russian interference in the U.S. election. On Monday, the electors will meet across the country to formally select the president and vice president.

Ten electors released an "open letter" to Director of National Intelligence James Clapper requesting information about ongoing investigations on ties between Trump and "Russian government interference in the election." The letter from the electors, released on the social media site Medium, was written by Christine Pelosi.

None of the electors is likely to vote for Trump: Nine are Democrats and the sole Republican to sign the letter is Chris Suprun, a Texas paramedic who says he won't vote for Trump.

The campaign chairman for Clinton supported the electors' call and urged the Obama administration to reveal what it knows on the subject. John Podesta, whose emails were stolen and posted online, said the administration "owes it to the American people" to release details of the intrusions, which included the hacking of Democratic Party files.

Meanwhile on Monday, a federal judge dealt a severe setback to a long-shot plan to deny Trump the presidency through the Electoral College, refusing to suspend a Colorado law requiring the state's nine electors to vote for the presidential candidate who won the state in November.

U.S. District Judge Wiley Daniel denied a request by two Colorado electors who contended that the law binding their vote to Colorado vote winner Clinton violated their First Amendment rights and the intents of the Constitution's framers. The electors had sought the right to vote for someone other than Clinton in order to unite behind a consensus Republican other than Trump.

Two other Democratic electors, from Washington state, filed a challenge Monday to a similar law in their state. Bret Chiafalo and Levi Guerra argue that the $1,000 penalty they would face is unconstitutional and that they should be able to cast their votes as they see fit.

A hearing on their request for an injunction barring the state from enforcing the law is scheduled for Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Trump's picks

When asked, McConnell on Monday also praised most of Trump's Cabinet nominees as "outstanding" choices but declined to weigh in on the potential nomination of Tillerson to serve as the next secretary of state.

Tillerson is known for having ties to Putin, and the oil executive was awarded Russia's Order of Friendship, a high civilian honor given to distinguished foreigners. As recently as 2015 he visited with officials in Putin's inner circle.

"Let's wait until we get nominees. I think, of the nominees that we're already aware of, I think I'm optimistic that they'll all be confirmed," McConnell said.

On Monday, Schumer made clear Democrats would question Tillerson's Russian ties.

"Every one of these nominees, and particularly a guy like Tillerson, needs a thorough, thorough hearing," he said on CBS. "He'll be questioned thoroughly should he be the nominee, and all of these allegations and talks about his closeness with Putin will come forward."

In Moscow, the prospect is fueling optimism that a longed-for thaw in relations is near.

If nominated and confirmed, Tillerson would join another supporter of closer cooperation with Russia at the top of America's policymaking apparatus, Michael Flynn, the president-elect's national security adviser. Add in Trump's nominee for defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis, who's viewed in Moscow as more pragmatic than his predecessors, and the Kremlin couldn't ask for much more, according to Sergei Markov, a consultant to Putin's staff.

"This is a fantastic team," Markov said by phone from the Russian capital on Sunday. "These are people that Russia can do business with."

Trump's transition team on Monday formally announced he would name Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn, 56, to head the White House National Economic Council. The council provides policy advice to the president.

Trump's team also formally announced that he'd picked Gen. John Kelly to head the Department of Homeland Security. Kelly is a former commander of U.S. Southern Command.

