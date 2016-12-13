Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Senior highlights: Arkansas RB commitment Maleek Williams
This article was published today at 10:00 a.m.
Arkansas running back commitment Maleek Williams recently wrapped up his high school career and is now turning his attention to being a Razorback.
Williams, 5-11, 215, 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Illinois, South Florida, North Carolina, Boston College, Kentucky, Tennessee and others. He rushed 163 times for 1,294 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.
He's working on graduating and enrolling at Arkansas in January.
He rushed 59 times for 664 yards and had 12 touchdowns as a junior while splitting time with Elijah Mack, now a freshman at South Florida.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Senior highlights: Arkansas RB commitment Maleek Williams
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.