Arkansas woman ejected, killed in three-vehicle wreck

A Greenbrier woman was ejected from her car during a three-vehicle wreck north of Conway and died Tuesday morning, state police said.

Carolyn Finley, 50, was driving a 2000 Toyota Echo south on U.S. Highway 65 around 6:10 a.m. when she collided head-on with a northbound 2013 Dodge Dart that had crossed into the southbound lanes, Arkansas State Police said in a crash report.

Finley’s car spun 180 degrees and was then hit by a southbound 2012 Ford Explorer. State police said the Echo veered off the west side of the road backward, and Finley was ejected from the car. The Dart drove back into the northbound lanes, and the Explorer went onto the west shoulder.

Lewis Barker, 26, of Greenbrier was driving the Dart and sustained injuries in the crash. He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

State police listed conditions as clear and dry when the wreck occurred. Finley’s death marked the 511th of 2016 on state roads, according to preliminary figures.