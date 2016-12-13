Emmitt Smith to speak at Little Rock banquet

NFL all-time leading rusher and Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith will be the keynote speaker for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps awards banquet June 17.

The event will honor more than 300 high school athletes in the state who have excelled in one of 12 sports – swimming and cross country have been added for 2017. It will take place in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Smith gained 18,355 yards rushing and scored 164 touchdowns on the ground during his 15-year career, 13 with the Cowboys and the final two with the Arizona Cardinals. He was elected into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2010.

General admission tickets are available now. Visit www.allarkansaspreps.com for more details.