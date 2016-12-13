Syrian activists says 6,000 detained in Aleppo; rebels say cease-fire reached

Syrian activists say government forces have detained 6,000 teenage and adult men trying to escape an assault on rebel-held eastern Aleppo since mid-November.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, citing contacts inside the Syrian security apparatus, said Tuesday that the detainees are being pressed into military service. Syria has compulsory military service laws.

The Syrian army suffers from severe manpower shortages and has come to rely on militias from Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and Afghanistan.

The observatory said the detainees are wanted for dodging military service. It added that officials were looking for men with cleanly shaven faces who may have fought on the side of rebels.

Rebel defenses for eastern Aleppo crumbled last month in the face of the government's massive ground offensive. The insurgents are now confined to a tiny enclave that is expected to be overrun soon.

Earlier, Syrian rebels said an agreement has been reached with Russia for a cease-fire in Aleppo to evacuate remaining civilians and rebels from besieged districts.

Osama Abu Zayd, a legal adviser for an umbrella group of rebel factions known as the Free Syrian Army, said the cease-fire went into effect Tuesday evening.

He says the first batch will begin evacuating later Tuesday.

Yasser al-Youssef, a spokesman for the Nour el-Din el-Zinki rebel group, confirmed the cease-fire and said the goal is to evacuate civilians and rebels from besieged areas.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian government or Russia on the reports.

