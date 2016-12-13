JOHN BRUMMETT: The brave plunge

I find myself inspired by the courage of Joe Jett of Success, Jeff Wardlaw of Hermitage and David Hillman of Almyra.

They got re-elected Nov. 8 as Democratic state representatives, but then made gut-wrenching decisions to join the overwhelming new majority in the state and declare themselves Republicans.

If you think it's easy defecting from the beleaguered minority to the smug majority--or a matter of conformity or convenience or cowardice--try running out in front of a passing parade. And when everybody jumps off the Arkansas River bridge, you must work up the nerve to take the plunge yourself.

Emboldened by their brave example, I wish to announce today that, after extensive communication with my readership, I have made the difficult decision to switch from mildly center-left politics to arch-conservative politics.

I have come to this decision prayerfully, which is how we arch-conservatives do things. Frequent prayer facilitates quick forgiveness if we accidentally grab somebody by their private parts.

Henceforth I will enjoy the advantage of simple and formulaic certainty over the independent and thoughtful consideration of nuance sometimes required of the mild center-left. All columns going forward will be variations on one or more of these 15 convenient certitudes:

• Ours is a Christian nation, not a free-religion one. The Holy Bible, not any secular constitution, should be the official book of Arkansas. We must win the war against Christmas and restore the Hallmark network to cable systems.

• What part of illegal don't we understand? Anyone in our country without proper documentation, even a child, must climb back over our wall, as soon as we get it built.

• Firearms are not to be restricted or concealed. They should be worn openly to scare Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and other Muslims.

• Song lyrics should be clean and uplifting, like "Cat Scratch Fever" by that conservative icon, Ted Nugent.

• Vladimir Putin is light years preferable to the Kenyan Muslim who is to blame for everything gone wrong in America and the world. Authoritarianism works; appeasement doesn't. We seek alliances with Russian testosterone, not French estrogen.

We don't make deals; we make rules. If the United States must, it will impose its will by force and do so efficiently and expeditiously, as it did in Cuba, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

• Health insurance is a matter for the classic American free-enterprise market economy, not government. We must assume that hospitals, if not turning away the sick and uninsured, which is their American right, have provided in their business plans for some means of getting uninsured care paid for. Nowhere in the Bible or Constitution does it say anyone is entitled to Blue Cross.

• Fetal lives matter. Policemen's lives matter. We don't have a race problem in America; after all, Ben Carson is headed to the Cabinet.

• People must go only into the public bathroom labeled for the private parts the Lord gave them unless they wandered in drunk or really had to go.

• A woman with the audacity to engage in sex must pay the potential price by executing her role as a vessel and giving birth to the baby. After that she may put the infant on Medicaid, provided the child finds employment and surrenders all assets and that the state hasn't already spent its block grant for the year.

• Food stamps must not be used for anything that tastes good. Otherwise people would just keep using them instead of taking fast-food jobs deep-frying frozen potatoes.

We're tired of people using food stamps for steak they load into BMWs for trips home to the Heights. It happens every day.

• Income taxes are disincentives to economic growth. Millions upon millions of Americans have declined over the last century to accept raises and bonuses for fear of the income taxes they will be charged.

No one dares to get rich in America anymore; it's too expensive. Powerball winners are burning their tickets.

• Medicare is unsustainable. In a free society and free market, old sick people need to step up their games.

• We will tolerate no government regulations on business because the business of America is the business of what you can get away with. That's excepting the case of water quality, which we will protect--no, not Flint's; the Buffalo River's.

• Homosexuals may not marry each other because God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, unless Steve was the name of that talking snake.

• If the earth is warming, and it probably isn't, then it's the work of the Lord, not his mere creations. If our beaches are eroding to warmer spreading seas, then the divine design must be to keep young women from prancing in immodest swimwear from which we arch-conservatives cover our eyes mostly.

To conclude: Who can say anymore which news is fake? Or which columns.

