Tuesday, December 13, 2016, 7:30 a.m.

Trump officially picks Tillerson for State post

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:30 a.m.

file-in-this-friday-march-27-2015-file-photo-exxonmobil-ceo-rex-tillerson-delivers-remarks-on-the-release-of-a-report-by-the-national-petroleum-council-on-oil-drilling-in-the-arctic-in-washington-president-elect-donald-trump-selected-tillerson-to-lead-the-state-department-on-monday-dec-12-2016-ap-photoevan-vucci-file

FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2015 file photo, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson delivers remarks on the release of a report by the National Petroleum Council on oil drilling in the Arctic, in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump selected Tillerson to lead the State Department on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he has settled on ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state.

The real estate mogul said in a predawn statement that Tillerson is "among the most accomplished business leaders and international deal makers in the world."

Trump added that Tillerson's career is "the embodiment of the American dream."

[INTERACTIVE: Donald Trump timeline + full list of appointments made so far]

Senate Democrats and some Republicans have said they're concerned about Tillerson's business ties to Russia. The subject is likely to come up during Tillerson's Senate confirmation proceedings.

