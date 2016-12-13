Home /
Trump officially picks Tillerson for State post
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he has settled on ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state.
The real estate mogul said in a predawn statement that Tillerson is "among the most accomplished business leaders and international deal makers in the world."
Trump added that Tillerson's career is "the embodiment of the American dream."
Senate Democrats and some Republicans have said they're concerned about Tillerson's business ties to Russia. The subject is likely to come up during Tillerson's Senate confirmation proceedings.
