Walmart Foundation donates $290,000 to Jones Center

SPRINGDALE — A Walmart Foundation gift will help the Jones Center keep running services for hundreds of children and adults while planning for the next several years, officials said Tuesday.

The foundation announced a $290,000 donation that will support scholarships for low-income members, after-school and sports programs and renovations of the facility’s meeting space for civic groups, said Ed Clifford, the center’s director. The 21-year-old facility also hosts several schools, public health clinics and other community events.

“Wal-Mart has been a huge supporter of the Jones Center for a long time,” Clifford said during a small morning ceremony, thanking the foundation. The money will also go toward putting together a plan to guide the center’s services during the next five years or so that will be “really dynamite,” he said.

Tuesday’s gift also partly meshes with $815,000 given to the center in October, $750,000 of which came from Tyson Foods. Like the foundation gift, that money is partly going to the conference and meeting area for local groups; the renovations for that part of the building are half-done, said Kelly Kemp-McLintock, the center’s chief advancement officer.

The rest will help the center triple the size of its fitness area and remodel the cafeteria. The center’s west entrance facing toward Thompson Street will be closed for about a month starting Monday for the larger project, Kemp-McLintock said.