Little Rock police: Would-be robber flees after pregnant woman tries to activate car alarm

A would-be robber fled after a pregnant woman tried to use her vehicle’s panic button in an attempt to get her husband’s attention outside their home in Little Rock, police say.

Authorities were called to the attempted robbery at 4:05 a.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Burnelle Drive, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The woman, who is about five months pregnant, told responding officers that someone approached her car has she got home around 4 a.m.

Police said the would-be robber, described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 25 who stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall, pointed a handgun at the woman as she grabbed her stomach and did not move.

When the woman attempted to use the car's alarm system to alert her husband, who was inside their home, the robber turned around and started running east on Burnelle Drive and onto South Carrie Lane, the report states.

The would-be robber could be wearing dark-colored pants and a red hooded sweatshirt, and has short dreads, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.