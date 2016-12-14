Detainee since '02 cleared for release

The Pentagon disclosed Tuesday that a parole panel has cleared another Yemeni "forever prisoner" for release from the detention center at the U.S. Naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Yassin Qasim Muhammad Ismail Qasim, 37, got to Guantanamo in May 2002 and, though never charged with a crime, was classified for years as a "forever prisoner." Now he's among 22 of the prison's 59 captives who could leave to third-country resettlement with security assurances that satisfy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter after 30 days' notice to Congress.

The interagency Periodic Review Board recommended that the Yemeni be resettled in an Arab country in the Persian Gulf that has a strong rehabilitation and resettlement program and access to mental health resources. It noted that since it rejected his earlier bid for release in March, Qasim had taken Camp 6 classes, including art, and met with mental health counselors to better himself.

Qasim "no longer appears to be driven by extremist ideology," the decision dated Thursday said.

Of the 59 captives today, 10 men are charged in the military commissions, and 27 are indefinite detainees in the war on terror, "forever prisoners."

Federal charge filed in pizzeria shooting

WASHINGTON -- A man inspired by an Internet conspiracy theory to fire an assault weapon multiple times inside a pizza restaurant in the nation's capital now faces a federal gun charge, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The new federal charge against Edgar Maddison Welch is interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a crime. It carries a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison and potential financial penalties.

At a brief hearing Tuesday prosecutors dismissed local charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and other weapons offenses against Welch now that he's charged federally. It's not clear when Welch will appear in federal court.

Welch, 28, of Salisbury, N.C., has been in jail since the Dec. 4 shooting at Comet Ping Pong, which has been targeted by purveyors and consumers of fake news who spread false rumors that it's the site of a child-sex-trafficking ring run by prominent Democrats.

Welch "surrendered peacefully when he found no evidence that underage children were being harbored in the restaurant," the documents said. No one was hurt.

LA settles 3 police killings for $8.15M

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles City Council agreed Tuesday to pay more than $8 million to settle lawsuits filed by relatives of three men who were shot and killed by police officers.

Two of the shootings thrust the Police Department into a firestorm of criticism: the 2015 killing of Brendon Glenn, an unarmed man who was living in Venice, and the 2011 shooting of Reginald Doucet Jr., a former college football player. The third shooting left an unarmed man, Sergio Navas, dead after a 2015 car chase that ended in Burbank

Glenn's family settled its lawsuit for $4 million, Navas' for $2.5 million and Doucet's for $1.65 million. The council approved the payouts unanimously.

The settlements come during the persistent scrutiny of policing across the country, stirred by shootings by officers. Much of the criticism has centered on how police interact with blacks. Two of the men killed in the shootings that were settled Tuesday -- Glenn and Doucet -- were black, as are the officers who shot them.

4 churches drop religious-freedom suit

BOSTON -- Four churches have withdrawn a federal lawsuit that claimed a state law prohibiting discrimination against transgender people in public restrooms violated their constitutional right to religious freedom.

The conservative Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom sued in October on behalf of the churches, saying they would be forced to open changing rooms, shower facilities and restrooms on the basis of perceived gender identity and not on biological sex.

However, the group said Monday that it voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit after state Attorney General Maura Healey's office revised its written guidance on the law, "which now protects the freedom of churches to express views consistent with their faith and operate their facilities in a manner that doesn't violate their core religious beliefs."

